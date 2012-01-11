LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "The Artist," "The Descendants," "Midnight in Paris," "The Skin I Live In," "The Tree of Life" and "Weekend" are the Film of the Year contenders for the 2012 Dorian Awards, the entertainment accolades handed out by the Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association.

Rooney Mara is up against Meryl Streep and Leonardo DiCaprio for Film Performance of the Year, while Justin Bieber's "Never Say Never" and "The Muppets" take on "Thor" and "Breaking Dawn, Part 1" for the fun Campy (Intentional or Not) Film of the Year honor.

On the TV side, ABC's "Happy Endings" earned four nominations, including TV Comedy of the Year, LGBT-Themed TV Show of the Year, Unsung TV Show of the Year and Wilde Wit of the Year Award for the show's writing staff.

"Bridesmaids" and "Mike & Molly" star Melissa McCarthy is among the contenders for the We're Wilde About You Rising Star Award, along with Elizabeth Olsen, Jessica Chastain, Michael Fassbender and Tom Hardy, while Kathy Griffin, Kristen Wiig, Louis C.K. and Rachel Maddow round out the Wilde Wit of the Year nominees.

GALECA will also honor a Timeless Star -- "given to a living actor or performer whose exemplary career has been marked by character, wisdom and wit" -- to be announced on January 16, when the complete list of Dorian Award winners will be revealed.

The Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association, formed in 2009, is comprised of more than 50 critics, entertainment journalists and pop culture critics who work for newspapers, magazines, websites and TV and radio outlets nationwide.

The organization's patron saint is Oscar Wilde, and the Dorian Awards reflect members' nominations from a variety of categories, not just LGBT-centric.