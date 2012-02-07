Take a vacation? Not me, says action star Tom Cruise
NEW YORK Don't tell Tom Cruise to slow down - the action movie star says making movies is better than taking a vacation.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 (TheWrap.com) - "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo" passed two milestones on Monday: Sony's movie now has grossed $200 million worldwide and $100 million in North America.
The movie, which had a budget of $90 million, hasn't yet opened in some territories, including Japan.
"Girl With the Dragon Tattoo" opened to $12.8 million on December 21. It will be at 668 North American locations this weekend.
David Fincher's adaptation of Stieg Larsson's bestselling novel is nominated for five Academy Awards, including best actress, for Rooney Mara. Daniel Craig also stars.
At the Oscar nominees luncheon Monday, Mara addressed a possible sequel:
"I'm signed up for the other two. Hopefully they will do them. I think they will, but I'm not sure when."
The 2010 Swedish film "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo" grossed $104.4 million worldwide.
(Editing By Zorianna Kit)
NEW YORK Don't tell Tom Cruise to slow down - the action movie star says making movies is better than taking a vacation.
NEW YORK A dinner party turns into a debate on humanity, racism and empathy in the film "Beatriz at Dinner," which despite being written two years ago is being hailed as a must-see film in the Trump era.