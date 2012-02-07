Cast members Daniel Craig (L) and Rooney Mara pose during the media presentation of the movie ''The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo'' (Verblendung) in Berlin January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 (TheWrap.com) - "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo" passed two milestones on Monday: Sony's movie now has grossed $200 million worldwide and $100 million in North America.

The movie, which had a budget of $90 million, hasn't yet opened in some territories, including Japan.

"Girl With the Dragon Tattoo" opened to $12.8 million on December 21. It will be at 668 North American locations this weekend.

David Fincher's adaptation of Stieg Larsson's bestselling novel is nominated for five Academy Awards, including best actress, for Rooney Mara. Daniel Craig also stars.

At the Oscar nominees luncheon Monday, Mara addressed a possible sequel:

"I'm signed up for the other two. Hopefully they will do them. I think they will, but I'm not sure when."

The 2010 Swedish film "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo" grossed $104.4 million worldwide.

