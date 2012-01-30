Cast members Daniel Craig (L) and Rooney Mara arrive for the premiere of the film ''The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo'' in New York December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

LOS ANGELES, Jan 29 (TheWrap.com) - "The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo" will not be hitting theaters in India.

The film was to be released on February 10, but India's Central Board of Film Certification insisted that several scenes be edited.

Director David Fincher refused to cut two love-making scenes and a rape and torture scene from his R-rated adaptation of Stieg Larsson's best-selling book.

Sony acknowledged that it would not be opening the film in India and released a statement, which read in part, "While we are committed to maintaining and protecting the vision of the director, we will, as always, respect the guidelines set by the Board."

The film has already made nearly $100 million in the U.S. and more than $165 million at the overseas box office, and appears on its way to more than $200 globally, with much of Asia still ahead.