LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Daniel Zirilli will direct "End of the Gun" from a screenplay by Chuck Hustmyre, Mass Hysteria Entertainment said Friday.

The movie is scheduled to start shooting in late spring.

"End of the Gun" centers on a one-time federal agent who falls several stations in life to become a mall security guard. He saves a woman from being beaten in a parking lot, but finds himself on the wrong side of a drug kingpin's ruthless enforcer.

Zirilli previously directed the prison thriller "Locked Down" (2010) with Vinnie Jones and the racing comedy "Fast Girl" (2008). Hustmyre wrote "House of the Rising Sun" (2011).

Mass Hysteria Entertainment optioned the rights to the action screenplay and the company's founder and CEO Daniel Grodnik will produce the film. Barry Brooker and Stan Wertlieb will executive produce for Grindstone Entertainment.

Grindstone is acquiring all North American rights while Cinema Management Group is selling the foreign language rights.

