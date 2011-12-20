LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Gerard Butler is recovering after a surfing accident that took place Sunday afternoon on the set of the upcoming Fox 2000 movie "Of Men and Mavericks," according to multiple reports.

The actor was filming a scene for his role as Jay Moriarty, a surfer who died in a free-diving accident at age 23.

Butler was hospitalized after being dragged over rocks and held underwater by two waves at Mavericks, a popular surfing destination in Northern California that was frequented by Moriarty.

Butler was rescued by coastal patrolmen and taken to Stanford Medical Center, where he was later released.

Butler, 42, was shaken up but not seriously injured.

Representatives at Alan Siegel Entertainment and CAA, which represent Butler, did not return TheWrap's requests for comment by press time.

Representatives for Fox 2000 did not immediately return TheWrap's requests for comment.

Butler had been surfing with pro surfers Peter Mel, Zach Wormhoudt and Greg Long, who are consulting on "Of Men and Mavericks."

In January, a rookie surfer named Jacob Trette nearly died after being involved in a similar surfing accident at Mavericks. In 1994, Mark Foo, a veteran surfer, died while surfing there.

Jonny Weston and Elisabeth Shue also star "Of Men and Mavericks." The movie is directed by Curtis Hanson ("The River Wild," "8 Mile").

"Of Men and Mavericks" is due in theaters October 26.