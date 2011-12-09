LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Warner Bros. is in talks with director Guy Ritchie and producer Lionel Wigram about taking over the spy movie "The Man From U.N.C.L.E.," TheWrap has confirmed.

Ritchie and Wigram have a production deal at the studio beginning in January.

Warner Bros. has wanted to make a movie based on the 1960s television series for nearly 20 years, and a number of high-profile directors, including Quentin Tarantino, Matthew Vaughn ("X-Men: First Class") and David Dobkin, have been tied to it.

Most recently, Steven Soderbergh was on board to direct. He pulled out in November after he and the studio could not agree on some casting and budget issues.

Ritchie directed the studio's 2009 hit "Sherlock Holmes" and its sequel, this month's "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows."

If he and Wigram take on "U.N.C.L.E.," they'll begin their deal at Warner Bros. with a high-profile project.

