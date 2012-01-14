LOS ANGELES, Jan 13 (TheWrap.com) - Marcus Nispel is getting ready for another round of slaying.

Nispel, who directed last year's remake of "Conan the Barbarian," has finalized a deal to direct "Hack/Slash" for Relativity, TheWrap has confirmed.

Nispel fills the vacancy left by Fredrik Bond, who was previously attached to the horror-thriller.

"Hack/Slash," due in theaters in 2013, is based on Image Comics' bestselling comic-book series of the same name.

The movie revolves around Cassie Hack, a teenage slayer of the undead, who teams with Vlad as they quest to rid the world of vicious serial killers sent from beyond the grave.

Martin Schenk, Stephen Susco, Justin Marks, Benjamin Magid and Todd Lincoln have worked on the screenplay, which is based off source material by "Hack/Slask" co-creators Stefano Caselli and Tim Seeley.

Daniel Alter, Adrian Askarieh, Alexandra Milchan and Howard Sun are set to produce.

