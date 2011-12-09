U.S. actor Harrison Ford poses for photographs as he arrives for the British premiere of ''Cowboys and Aliens'' at the O2 Arena in London August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Harrison Ford is circling the Jackie Robinson biopic "42," TheWrap has confirmed.

No, Ford wouldn't play the African-American baseball trailblazer. If he boards the Brian Helgeland-directed film, he'll take on the part of Brooklyn Dodgers manager Branch Rickey.

But will breaking baseball's color barrier help the 69-year old action star get his grove back?

Ford has had a rough patch at the box office of late, with "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" the lone bright spot in a decade of misfires. Both last summer's "Cowboys & Aliens" and last fall's "Morning Glory" were commercial disappointments.

However, "42" would give the actor a meaty role in a prestige picture, something he hasn't taken on since 1999's "Random Hearts." Not that the Sidney Pollack drama connected with audiences or critics. The gruff actor hasn't had a true awards contender since his 1993 action smash "The Fugitive" found itself with seven Oscar nominations.

Jack Nicholson and Robert Redford are among the actors who've previously been rumored to be in contention for the part of the baseball executive, a devout Christian who was nicknamed "the Mahatma."

The Legendary Pictures film will be produced by the company's founder Thomas Tull with Jon Jashni and Dick Cook executive producing. Warner Brothers will distribute the film.

Deadline first reported Ford's involvement.