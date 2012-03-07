Take a vacation? Not me, says action star Tom Cruise
NEW YORK Don't tell Tom Cruise to slow down - the action movie star says making movies is better than taking a vacation.
LOS ANGELES, March 7 (TheWrap.com) - "Heleno," a biopic about Brazilian soccer star Heleno de Freitas, will be released in North America this summer by Screen Media Films, the company said Wednesday. The movie stars Rodrigo Santoro ("300") as the legendary athlete. Jose Henrique Fonseca directed the movie, which he wrote with Felipe Braganca, and Fernando Castets. Eduardo Pop and Rodrigo Teixeira produced through their RT Features. Screen Media acquired the movie at the Miami International Film Festival. "We are thrilled to bring such an exquisite film as 'Heleno' starring one of today's hottest rising stars in Rodrigo Santoro to the American public," Suzanne Blech, Screen Media's president, said in a statement. The Miami International Film Festival runs through Sunday, March 11.
(Editing By Zorianna Kit)
NEW YORK A dinner party turns into a debate on humanity, racism and empathy in the film "Beatriz at Dinner," which despite being written two years ago is being hailed as a must-see film in the Trump era.