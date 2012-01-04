Take a vacation? Not me, says action star Tom Cruise
NEW YORK Don't tell Tom Cruise to slow down - the action movie star says making movies is better than taking a vacation.
LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The future of "Horrible Bosses" is about to be written.
John Francis Daley and Jonathan M. Goldstein, who co-wrote the script for the 2011 raunchy comedy, are on board for a sequel, The Wrap has confirmed.
Jason Bateman, Charlie Day and Jason Sudeikis -- who starred in the first film -- are also expected to return, although a New Line representative said the only deal currently in place pertains to Daley and Goldstein.
Director Seth Gordon said last summer that there were talks of a sequel, following the first film's unexpected success. The movie -- the cast of which also included Jennifer Aniston, Jamie Foxx, Kevin Spacey and Colin Farrell -- grossed $209.6 million worldwide off a production budget of roughly $35 million.
Daley and Goldstein's other projects include the New Line comedy "Burt Wonderstone" and the animated Columbia film "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2." Both are due in 2013.
NEW YORK A dinner party turns into a debate on humanity, racism and empathy in the film "Beatriz at Dinner," which despite being written two years ago is being hailed as a must-see film in the Trump era.