LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Director Seth Gordon is reteaming with his "Horrible Bosses" star Jason Bateman for Universal's comedy "The Identity Thief," the studio said Tuesday.

Melissa McCarthy stars with Bateman in the movie about -- as the title implies -- identity theft. The studio has not released more plot information.

Gordon's "Horrible Bosses" grossed more than $200 million worldwide.

Steve Conrad wrote the first draft of the screenplay. Craig Mazin ("The Hangover Part II," "Scary Movie 3" and "Scary Movie 4") is rewriting.

Scott Stuber is producing for his Universal-based Stuber Pictures, alongside Bateman.