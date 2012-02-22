LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "Hunger Games" won't hit theaters for more than a month, but already Lionsgate is making a multi-front push to maximize interest in the film weeks ahead of its March 23 release.

Tickets for the film, based on Suzanne Collins' young-adult novels, go on sale Wednesday, a full four weeks before the film draws screaming teenagers into the multiplexes nationwide. Fans of the Collins books -- and anyone who might just be interested in checking out what could become the next "Twilight"-like movie craze -- can purchase their seats via MovieTickets.com and Fandango.com.

Moreover, Lionsgate said Tuesday that it will launch a weeklong tour of the nation's shopping malls on March 3, during which fans can meet the film's stars, such as Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth, as well as director Gary Ross.

The tour, which will offer Q&A sessions and giveaways, will kick off at the Westfield Century City mall on March 3 before making its way to shopping centers in Atlanta, Phoenix, Chicago, Miami, Dallas, Minneapolis and Seattle.

"Hunger Games" centers around the post-apocalyptic saga of Katniss Everdeen (Lawrence), who takes the place of her sister in a yearly, televised battle to the death that serves as part punishment for past rebelliousness and part entertainment for the rich.

(Editing by Chris Michaud)