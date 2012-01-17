LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Daniel Craig is back as James Bond, and though details of his next adventure, "Skyfall," are being kept closely under wraps, Sony did reveal a few tantalizing clues in an official plot summary released this week.

The hotly anticipated film doesn't hit theaters until November 7, but it sounds like 007's next mission will severely test his relationship with his mentor, M (Judi Dench).

"In 'Skyfall,' Bond's loyalty to M (Judi Dench) is tested as her past comes back to haunt her," the summary reads. "As MI6 comes under attack, 007 must track down and destroy the threat, no matter how personal the cost."

Sounds like Dench will have more to do this go-round than simply deliver ultimatums to her skirt-chasing protege.

For fans of "Casino Royale" and the skimpy swim trunks Craig sported in his inaugural Bond adventure, there's an added incentive to check out the 23rd film in the action series. According to an image from the film that's been hopping about the web, the spy takes a moment from all that globe-trotting to hit the pool.

In addition to Craig and Dench, the "Skyfall" cast boasts Javier Bardem, Naomie Harris, Ben Chaplin, Albert Finney, and Ralph Fiennes. Sam Mendes ("American Beauty") directs.

