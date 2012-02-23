LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - James Bond's next foray into bed-hopping, globe-trotting and world-saving will get the IMAX treatment.

"Skyfall," the latest installment in the blockbuster spy franchise, will debut simultaneously in IMAX theaters when it hits screens next fall -- the first Bond film to hit the really big screen format.

To be released in IMAX internationally on October 26, and domestically on November 9, 2012, "Skyfall" centers on Bond's efforts to track down and destroy a threat to his boss, M.

Daniel Craig will return for his third romp as 007. Javier Bardem, Ralph Fiennes, Judi Dench and Naomie Harris co-star. Sam Mendes ("American Beauty") directs.

