LOS ANGELES, Jan 30 (TheWrap.com) - Jennifer Lopez now has a job presenting at the Oscars to go with her People Magazine's "50 Most Beautiful People" honor.

On Monday, Oscar producers Brian Grazer and Don Mischer named "American Idol" judge Lopez as the latest presenter at the 84th Academy Awards. The cast of "Bridesmaids" became the first announced presenters last week.

Lopez also has a movie career to go along with recording, judging and being beautiful. Her next film will be "What to Expect When You're Expecting"; and she has also appeared in "Out of Sight," "Selena," "Maid in Manhattan," "The Back-Up Plan" and "Monster-in-Law."

The 84th Oscars will take place on Sunday, February 26, at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)