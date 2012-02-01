Director Gus Van Sant (3rd L), producer Bryce Dallas Howard, writer Jason Lew, and actors Henry Hopper and Mia Wasikowska pose during a photocall for the film ''Restless'', in competition for the category ''Un Certain Regard'' at the 64th Cannes Film Festival May 13, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

LOS ANGELES, Feb 1 (TheWrap.com) - Jesse Eisenberg will star alongside Mia Wasikowska in the "The Double," the film's producers said on Wednesday.

Though the film is billed as a comedy, it takes its inspiration and its title from a Russian novelist not known for tickling the funny bone. The film was drawn from Fyodor Dostoyevsky's novel of the same name.

It tells the story of a man driven insane by the appearance of his doppelganger.

Eisenberg drew critical raves and earned an Oscar nomination playing Mark Zuckerberg in "The Social Network," while Wasikowska turned heads with starring roles in Tim Burton's "Alice in Wonderland" and "The Kids Are All Right."

"The Double" is set to start shooting in the United Kingdom this spring or summer. Richard Ayoade ("Submarine") will direct the film. He co-wrote the piece with Avi Korine ("Mister Lonely").

Amina Dasmal and Robin Fox of Alcove Entertainment will produce. Andy Stebbing will co-produce. The project was co-developed with and will be co-financed by Film4.

In addition to directing the coming-of-age film "Submarine," Ayoade has performed in such TV comedy shows as "The Mighty Boosh" and "The IT Crowd."

