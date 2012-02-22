Producer J.J. Abrams arrives at the 30th anniversary of the People For The American Way Foundation celebration in Beverly Hills, California December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

LOS ANGELES, Feb 22 (TheWrap.com) - Paramount Pictures has extended its first-look deal with in-house hit-maker J.J. Abrams.

The new pact pushes the agreement with Abrams' Bad Robot Productions through December 2015.

"J.J. is a unique talent and a captivating storyteller," Brad Grey, chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures, said in a statement. "J.J., Bryan Burk and the whole Bad Robot team are an integral part of Paramount and we're proud to continue our collaboration. Their pictures have extraordinary resonance around the world and we're so pleased Paramount will be their home for years to come."

Abrams has been one of Paramount's most consistent performers. He is credited with reinvigorating the "Star Trek" franchise in 2009. The reboot of the science fiction franchise grossed more than $385 million worldwide, and Abrams will direct the sequel, which hits theaters on May 17, 2013.

Abrams' "Super 8" netted $260 million worldwide on a $50 million budget.

Bad Robot also helped breath new life into the "Mission: Impossible" franchise. The production company's "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol," directed by Brad Bird, has brought in over $600 million globally since debuting last December.

The production company's original first-look deal with Paramount began in 2006.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)