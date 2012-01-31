Producer J.J. Abrams arrives at the 30th anniversary of the People For The American Way Foundation celebration in Beverly Hills, California December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

LOS ANGELES, Jan 31 (TheWrap.com) - The CW picked up three new pilots Tuesday, including a drama from "Lost" producers J.J. Abrams and Bryan Burk.

"Shelter," executive-produced by Abrams and Burk, is set in a "historic New England summer resort where the new and returning staff attend to the practical, emotional and often comical needs of the guests while navigating friendships, rivalries and romances of their own," according to the CW.

"One Tree Hill" executive producer Mark Schwahn is writing as well as executive-producing. The project comes via Bad Robot Productions, Mastermind Laboratories in association with Warner Bros. Television.

"The Selection," meanwhile, is based on an upcoming book series by Kiera Cass. An "epic romance set 300 years in the future," the one-hour drama revolves around "a poor young woman who is chosen by lottery to participate in a competition to become the next queen of a war-torn nation at a crossroads."

Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain, who have both served as consulting producers on the CW's "The Vampire Diaries" and executive-produced the pilot of the network's recently launched "The Secret Circle," will executive-produce and write the Warner Bros. Television project.

Finally, there's "Joey Dakota," a "romantic-time-travel-musical" based on the Israeli series "Danny Hollywood." Also an hour-long project, the pilot will track a documentary filmmaker who travels back to the 1990s and falls in love with the rock-star subject of her film. After unexpectedly traveling back to the present day, she must find a way to travel back and prevent his untimely death.

Mark Harmon, Kim Tannenbaum, Eric Tannenbaum and Martha Haight are producing, with Bert Royal ("Easy A") wrote the project, which is from CBS Television Studios in association with Harmon/Tannenbaum.

