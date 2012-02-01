Actress Kate Hudson poses as she arrives for the world premiere of the film ''Nine'' at Leicester Square in London December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LOS ANGELES, Feb 1 (TheWrap.com) - Kate Hudson has signed on to star in the action-thriller "Everly" for Crime Scene Pictures and Anonymous Content, the companies said Wednesday.

Yale Hannon wrote the script, which was included on the 2010 Black List of Best Unproduced Scripts. Joe Lynch is producing.

The movie -- set in one room -- is about a woman who breaks up with her boyfriend, a dangerous mob boss, and has to fend off assassins he sends to kill her.

Adam Ripp and Rob Paris are financing and will produce through their Crime Scene Pictures. Anonymous Content is also producing.

Sierra/Affinity is handling international sales beginning at the European Film Market in Berlin.

Hudson, who was nominated for an Academy Award for the 2000 "Almost Famous," is best known as a comic actress. The role offers her the opportunity to develop her action chops.

