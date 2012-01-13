LOS ANGELES, Jan 13 (TheWrap.com) - Kate Winslet is attached to star in director Kenneth Branagh's "The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society," TheWrap has confirmed.

The pairing for Fox 2000's drama-romance marks a reunion for Winslet and Branagh, who previously teamed for 1996's "Hamlet."

"The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society" is adapted by Don Roos ("Marley & Me") from the 2008 bestselling novel by Annie Barrows and Mary Ann Shaffer. The film is produced by Mitchell Kaplan and Paula Mazur.

Set in post-World War II London, the story deals with a writer who bonds with the residents of Guernsey Island while writing a book about their war-time experiences.

"The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society" is set to start shooting in March. It's due to hit theaters in 2013.

Winslet is still savoring accolades from her leading role in the HBO miniseries "Mildred Pierce." She won Emmy and Satellite Awards, and has been nominated for Golden Globe and SAG Awards, for her performance.

Winslet most recently starred in Roman Polanski's "Carnage" and Steven Soderbergh's "Contagion." Her next film is the Relativity ensemble comedy "Movie 43," which has a theatrical release date of April 13.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)