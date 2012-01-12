LOS ANGELES, Jan 11 (TheWrap.com) - The "Lovelace" cast list just keeps getting longer.

Cory Hardrict ("Battle: Los Angeles") and Debi Mazar ("The Women") have joined Millennium Films' biopic about porn actress Linda Boreman (a.k.a. Linda Lovelace), it was announced Wednesday.

Hardrict will play DJ Frankie Crocker. Mazar will play Dolly Sharp, who co-starred alongside Lovelace in "Deep Throat."

They join recently announced cast members Demi Moore, Adam Brody and Eric Roberts.

Amanda Seyfried will play Lovelace in the movie, which Millennium Films is making with the cooperation of Linda Lovelace's estate.

Peter Sarsgaard will portray Lovelace's husband, Chuck Traynor, and James Franco will play Hugh Hefner. Other castmembers include Hank Azaria, Bobby Cannavale, Chris Noth, Robert Patrick, Wes Bentley, Sharon Stone and Juno Temple.

"Lovelace is directed by Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman ("Bowl," "The Celluloid Closet"). The screenplay was written by Andy Bellin ("Trust").

"Lovelace" began shooting on location in L.A. in late December. It is being produced by Heidi Jo Markel, Laura Rister, Jason Weinberg and Jim Young. Boaz Davidson, Danny Dimbort, Mark Gill, W. Merritt Johnson, Avi Lerner, Trevor Short and John Thompson are executive producing.

A release date for the film, which has an estimated budget of $10 million, has not been set.

"Lovelace" is one of two Lovelace projects now under way.

Writer-director Matthew Wilder's "Inferno: A Linda Lovelace Story," based on Lovelace's autobiography, is due in 2013. Malin Akerman will star in that movie.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)