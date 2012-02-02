LOS ANGELES, Feb 1 (TheWrap.com) - Focus Features is in final negotiations with Gus Van Sant, Matt Damon and John Krasinski to make "Promised Land," TheWrap has confirmed.

If the deal goes through, Focus and Participant Media will produce the movie, which Van Sant will direct and Damon and Krasinski rewrote from Dave Eggers' first draft.

Krasinski came up with the idea for the movie, which is about a salesman whose life changes after he arrives in a small town.

Damon and Krasinski also will star in the film.

The movie had been in turnaround at Warner Bros.

"Promised Land" was to be Damon's directorial debut, but scheduling conflicts got in the way. His "Good Will Hunting" director, Gus Van Sant, stepped in to take the job.

Deadline first reported the news.

