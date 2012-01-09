Actor Matt Damon arrives at the gala presentation for the film ''Hereafter'' during the 35th Toronto International Film Festival September 12, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

So long, Jack McCoy, hello Jason Bourne.

Discount brokerage TD Ameritrade has replaced its longtime frontman and "Law & Order" star Sam Waterston with Matt Damon.

The star of the 'Bourne' movie franchise signed a multi-year deal to become the new voice of TD Ameritrade as the company seeks to refresh its brand.

"Our old advertising worked well, but it was getting a little bit tired," Fred Tomczyk, chief executive of TD Ameritrade, told Reuters.

The two stars couldn't be more different.

Waterston, 71, a Shakespearean actor who also spent 18 years as a small screen star playing district attorney Jack McCoy in the "Law & Order" TV series, exudes an old-school charm.

Damon, 41, made his mark on the big screen in movies such as "Good Will Hunting" -- the screenplay for which he won an Academy Award -- and more recently, the action-packed, assassin-turned-good-guy "Bourne" movie franchise. He was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2007.

Tomczyk said Waterston had been a "fantastic" spokesman, particularly through the financial crisis, with his steady, no-nonsense delivery, but the company decided to go in a different creative direction.

Waterston had been the face and voice of TD Ameritrade and predecessor firm TD Waterhouse USA since 2003.

Phillip Bowman, chief marketing officer at TD Ameritrade, said Damon was "probably one of the most talented and recognizable voices in the world right now, and we want every edge we can get for the campaign."

Damon plans to donate the money he makes from the ads to charity, as Waterston did before him, Bowman said.

The first of the new commercials, called "Common Sense," airs on Monday. The spot combines live action and animation with Damon's voice in the background promoting TD Ameritrade's investment consultants with a calm, straight-forward delivery.

(Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Editing by Walden Siew)