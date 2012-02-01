LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Max Burkholder, the 14-year-old actor who plays Max Braverman in NBC's "Parenthood," has been offered the role of Charlie in Universal's sci-fi thriller "Vigilandia," TheWrap has learned.

Adelaide Kane, an Australian actress who has appeared in "Power Rangers R.P.M." and "Neighbors," has landed the role of Zoey.

Ethan Hawke stars, along with Lena Headey, who plays Cersei Lannister on "Game of Thrones."

James DeMonaco wrote and is directing the movie. DeMonaco previously worked on "Assault on Precinct 13," starring Hawke and Laurence Fishburne. He also is the creator/executive producer of Spike TV's mini-series "The Kill Point."

Jason Blum, Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form are producing through Blum's Blumhouse and Bay's Platinum Dunes. Why Not Productions also is producing.

Details of the story remain under wraps.

The movie is set to begin shooting on February 13.

