LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - New Line has lined up Beth McCarthy Miller, best known for directing "Saturday Night Live," to direct its Melissa McCarthy project, TheWrap has confirmed.

The movie "Tammy" is a star vehicle for the Emmy -winning Melissa McCarthy. She plays a woman who, after losing her job at Hardee's, learns that her husband is cheating on her. She responds the way anyone would -- by going on a road trip with her foul-mouthed grandmother.

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone wrote the movie and are executive producers.

McCarthy-Miller directed 218 episodes of "SNL" from 1995 to 2006. She also has directed episodes of "30 Rock," "Modern Family," "The Marriage Ref" and "The Jon Stewart Show," among others.