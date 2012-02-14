U.S. film director and producer Michael Bay attends a news conference at the premiere launch for ''Transformers - The Ride'' at Universal Studios Singapore theme park, part of Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Moviegoers have not seen the last of Optimus Prime.

Paramount Pictures has signed Michael Bay to a two-picture deal that includes the next installment of the "Transformers" franchise, the studio said Monday.

First out of the gate for the pyrotechnics maestro is "Pain and Gain," a kidnapping film set to star Mark Wahlberg and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. That film will begin production in early spring.

"Michael has been working on 'Pain and Gain' for a number of years but has patiently waited for the perfect casting to trigger a start," Adam Goodman, president of Paramount's Film Group, said in a statement. "Clearly his patience has paid off as we couldn't be more excited about this combo. His passion for this project is just awesome."

Based on a true story, "Pain and Gain" follows a group of bodybuilders who get into all manner of illegal activity in Florida. The movie's producers include Bay, Donald De Line and Ian Bryce.

The next "Transformers" film will re-unite Bay with producers Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Don Murphy, Tom DeSanto and Ian Bryce; and executive producers Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner and Mark Vahradian.

No word though if Shia LaBeouf's Sam Witwicky will return for more robot mayhem, but after her very public firing from "Transformers: Dark of the Moon," fans probably should not hold their breath for more Megan Fox.

Paramount will release the film on June 29, 2014.

