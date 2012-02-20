LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Two-time Oscar-winner Michael Douglas is the latest presenter announced for the 84th Academy Awards ceremony.

Producers Brian Grazer and Don Mischer made the announcement Monday.

Douglas won an Oscar for his lead performance in "Wall Street" (1987) and a Best Picture award as a producer of "One Flew over the Cuckoo's Nest" (1975). His film credits include "Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps," "Solitary Man," "You, Me and Dupree," "Traffic," "Wonder Boys," "Falling Down," "Fatal Attraction" and "The China Syndrome."

Douglas joins a list of previously announced Oscar presenters, including Halle Berry, Rose Byrne, Bradley Cooper, Tom Cruise, Penélope Cruz, Cameron Diaz, Tina Fey, Tom Hanks, Angelina Jolie, Milla Jovovich, Ellie Kemper, Jennifer Lopez, Melissa McCarthy, Wendy McLendon-Covey, Chris Rock, Maya Rudolph, Ben Stiller, Emma Stone and Kristen Wiig.

The Academy Awards will be presented on Sunday, February 26, at the Kodak Theatre and televised live by the ABC.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)