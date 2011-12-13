Take a vacation? Not me, says action star Tom Cruise
NEW YORK Don't tell Tom Cruise to slow down - the action movie star says making movies is better than taking a vacation.
LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - IFC Films is acquiring U.S. rights to "The Moth Diaries," Mary Harron's adaptation of Rachel Klein's novel, the company announced Monday.
The movie, which IFC calls a "sensual gothic film," played at this year's Toronto and Venice International Film Festivals. It stars Lily Cole, Sarah Gadon, Sarah Bolger and Scott Speedman.
Harron, who wrote and directed the 2000 adaptation of Brett Easton Ellis' novel "American Psycho," handled both tasks on "The Moth Diaries," as well.
The story centers on Rebecca, a young girl played by Bolger, who is haunted by her father's suicide. A student at an exclusive boarding school, Rebecca empties her heart into her diary, frequently writing about her beloved roommate, Lucy (Gadon). But the relationship changes when Ernessa (Cole), arrives at school, sparking jealousy and suspicion in Rebecca.
Karine Martin and David Collins produced.
IFC does not yet have distribution plans.
NEW YORK A dinner party turns into a debate on humanity, racism and empathy in the film "Beatriz at Dinner," which despite being written two years ago is being hailed as a must-see film in the Trump era.