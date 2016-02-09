LOS ANGELES - Targeting movie fans, Hollywood gave the Super Bowl's huge audience a taste of upcoming blockbusters by putting out a selection of trailers during Sunday's telecast.

Among the movies advertised were "X-Men: Apocalypse" and "Captain America: Civil War", which are both set for release in May as well as "The Jungle Book", which opens in April.

Also highlighted was Matt Damon's return as rogue CIA agent "Jason Bourne", set to open in July.