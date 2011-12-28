NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - And the Oscar poster is....

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled the poster Wednesday for the 84th Academy Awards, featuring an Oscar statuette and images from eight films across eight decades: "Gone with the Wind" (1939), "Casablanca" (1943), "Giant" (1956), "The Sound of Music" (1965), "The Godfather" (1972), "Driving Miss Daisy" (1989), "Forrest Gump" (1994) and "Gladiator" (2000).

All but one won the best picture Oscar, and we'll give trivia fans a few moments to guess which.

Okay. Ready? "Giant" won George Stevens the Oscar for directing, but didn't claim best picture.

The poster includes the tagline "Celebrate the movies in all of us."

"Whether it's a first date or a holiday gathering with friends or family, movies are a big part of our memory," said Academy President Tom Sherak. "The Academy Awards not only honor the excellence of these movies, but also celebrate what they mean to us as a culture and to each of us individually."

It's a nice week for "Forrest Gump," which was also added to the National Film Registry.