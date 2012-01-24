LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Despite his chilling performance in "Drive," Albert Brooks was snubbed by the Oscars on Tuesday morning.

Instead of sticking a cork back in the champagne bottle and weeping privately to himself, the comedian and Twitter maestro mined the omission for humor.

While this year's crop of Academy Awards nominees hit the press circuit to find fresh ways to express their gratitude, Brooks took to the social media site to respond hilariously to his Oscar snub.

"I got ROBBED. I don't mean the Oscars, I mean literally. My pants and shoes have been stolen," Brooks tweeted shortly after the nominations were announced.

Moments later he mimicked Sally Fields infamous Oscar acceptance speech.

"And to the Academy: "You don't like me. You really don't like me," Brooks added.

Even before the nominations were announced, Brooks (a previous nominee for 1987's "Broadcast News") was pessimistic about his chances of nabbing the golden guy. The comedian had accepted that it was Christopher Plummer's year for his portrayal of a gay man coming out of the closet late in life in "Beginners."

"Tomorrow morning I find out if I have to go to any more events that Christopher Plummer wins," Brooks tweeted on Monday night.

Sadly, Brooks' snub means the Twitter-verse will be robbed of his in-house reactions to the Oscar show. Hopefully, he watches from home.

