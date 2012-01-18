Director Asghar Farhadi accepts the award for Best Foreign Language film ''A Separation'' at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Award-winning Iranian film "A Separation" was among nine movies on the shortlist for the Oscars' best foreign language film nominations announced on Wednesday.

"A Separation," which tells the story of a couple struggling with the decision of whether to leave their country, has won a slew of awards for the year's best foreign language film, including the Golden Globe, the New York Film Critics Circle and the National Society of Film Critics.

Films from Germany, Denmark, Canada and Morocco also made the shortlist determined by two committees of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences which hands out the Oscars, the film world's top honors, in February.

The shortlist, which also included films from Taiwan, Poland, Israel and Belgium, will be winnowed down by special committees in New York and Los Angeles to five nominees for the best foreign language film Oscar.

Films on the shortlist included Wim Wenders' 3D documentary on Pina Bausch, "Pina," and Poland's "In Darkness," directed by Agnieszka Holland.

Israeli film "Footnote," directed by Joseph Cedar also made the list, along with Morocco's "Omar Killed Me" and Taiwan's "Warriors of the Rainbow: Seediq Bale."

Belgium's "Bullhead," Canada's "Monsieur Lazhar" and Denmark's "Superclásico" rounded out the group of nine.

Oscar nominations will be announced January 24. The awards will be handed out in Hollywood on February 26.

(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)