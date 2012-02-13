LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The giant robots of Guillermo del Toro's "Pacific Rim" could be on their way to homes across the world: the film's producer has hired Striker Entertainment to create toys, games, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics and other "Pacific Rim"-related merchandise, the producer said Monday.

Striker, which is the licensing agent for films "The Twilight Saga," "The Hunger Games," "Saw," "The Walking Dead," "Ender's Game" and "Angry Birds," among others, will license a range of "Pacific Rim" products.

Legendary Entertainment is producing "Pacific Rim," which is slated to be released May 10, 2013.

"The ingredients of Guillermo del Toro, Legendary Pictures, and gripping characters, creatures and an epic storyline make for a powerful consumer products program that will be well received and endure well beyond the theatrical window," Russell Binder, president of Striker Entertainment, said in a statement.

"Pacific Rim" offers all kinds of merchandising potential.

The movie is about enormous creatures that rise from the sea, launching a war that consumes humanity's resources. To fight the massive monsters, humans build gargantuan robots.

Ron Perlman, Charlie Hunnam, Idris Elba, Charlie Day and Rinko Kikuchi star.

