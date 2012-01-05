LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The next installment of the "Paranormal Activity" franchise will arrive in movie theaters this October -- a month that traditionally has been successful for the horror franchise -- Paramount Pictures said Wednesday.

The studio will release the fourth installment of its series on October 19.

The most recent "Paranormal" movie, this year's "Paranormal Activity 3," was released October 21. It opened to $54 million for the biggest October opening ever. The first "Paranormal," made for a mere $15,000, grossed $193.3 million worldwide. It was released the last week in September, 2009. The second, made for $3 million, grossed $177.5 million worldwide. It was released October 22, 2010.

"Paranormal 4" will open against "The Big Wedding," a romantic comedy from Lionsgate, and "Gangster Squad," a Warner Bros. crime drama.

TheWrap reported in October that a fourth "Paranormal" was all but certain.