LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Patricia Arquette will play the mother of Jeff Buckley in Jake Scott's biopic, "Mystery White Boy," TheWrap has confirmed.

Arquette will play Mary Guibert, the widow of singer/songwriter Tim Buckley, Jeff Buckley's father. The size of her role has not been made known.

The film is currently in preproduction in Memphis, where Jeff Buckley accidentally drowned in May 1997. He was 30.

Jeff Buckley will be played by Reeve Carney, star of "Snow Falling on Cedars" and the Broadway musical "Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark." Carney is also a skilled musician; his band, Carney, opened for U2 and the Arcade Fire at a concert earlier this year.

The cast also features John Patrick Amedori as Michael Tighe, a singer/songwriter who performed and wrote songs with Jeff Buckley.

Like Carney, Jake Scott -- the son of Ridley Scott -- has music-industry affiliations. He previously directed videos by U2, R.E.M. and Radiohead.

"Mystery White Boy" -- which is the name of a 2000 collection of Jeff Buckley's live recordings -- is written by Ryan Jaffe ("The Rocker") and based off David Browne's book "Dream Brother: The Lives and Music of Jeff and Tim Buckley." It is being produced by Michelle Sy and Orian Williams, co-executive produced by Amy Vaughan King and executive produced by Guibert.

"Mystery White Boy" is not to be confused with the biopic "Greetings From Tim Buckley," which is also in the works.

The news about her casting as Guibert was originally reported by Variety.