LOS ANGELES, Feb 21 (TheWrap.com) - Paul Walker, the star of Universal's wildly successful "Fast and Furious" films, has signed a two-year first-look deal to house his Laguna Ridge Pictures at the studio, Universal said Tuesday.

The first project under the pact will be "Skyscraper," an action thriller that Walker will star in and executive produce. Neal H. Moritz -- who produced the "Fast Furious" movies -- will produce.

"It is impossible that the 'Fast and Furious' franchise would have become the phenomenon that it has without Paul's imprint on the series," Universal's chairman, Adam Fogelson, and co-chairman, Donna Langley, said in a written statement. "We're excited to be the beneficiaries of his creative work as he branches out as a filmmaker and tackles the projects as a producer."

The most recent "Fast and Furious" film, "Fast Five," grossed more than $630 million worldwide. "Fast & Furious 6," which Walker stars in, begins production this spring.

"I've had a long and successful relationship with Universal so it's the obvious and ideal home for Laguna Ridge Pictures," Walker said in a written statement.

