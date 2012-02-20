LOS ANGELES, Feb 19 (TheWrap.com) - Sundance Selects has acquired North American rights to "Beyond the Hills," Cristian Mungiu's newest movie, the company said Saturday.

The Romanian director's 2007 feature "4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days" won the Palme d'Or and Fipresci International Critics Prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

Mungiu wrote, directed and, with Pascal Cauchteaux and Jean-Pierre Dardenne, produced "Beyond the Hills."

The film is about Alina and Voichita, two young women who grew up together in an orphanage and reunite in an isolated convent in Romania. Alina wants to go to Germany, and wants Voichita to go with her. But Voichita is deeply taken by convent life. When Alina challenges the priest, she is taken to a hospital -- and suspected of being possessed.

"Cristian Mungiu established himself as one of the great directors with '4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days,'" Jonathan Sehring, president of Sundance Selects/IFC Films, said in a statement. "We're honored to continue our relationship with him on his latest film."

Sundance Selects is a sister division to IFC Films and IFC Midnight. The companies are owned and operated by AMC Networks, Inc.