Take a vacation? Not me, says action star Tom Cruise
NEW YORK Don't tell Tom Cruise to slow down - the action movie star says making movies is better than taking a vacation.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 1 (TheWrap.com) - Sony Pictures Classics has picked up North American, Latin American and Eastern European rights to Jacques Audiard's "Rust and Bone," the company said Wednesday.
The French director is best known for his Oscar-nominated film "A Prophet." Billed as a romance, the film also has some star-wattage. Marion Cotillard, who picked up a Best Actress Academy Award for "La Vie En Rose," will star in the romantic film.
Matthias Schoenarts ("Bullhead") will co-star. The film was co-written by Audiard and Thomas Bidegain and adapted from short story collection by Craig Davidson.
"Rust and Bone" recently wrapped production. Sony Pictures Classics purchased the rights from Hengameh Panahi of Celluloid Dreams for an undisclosed figure.
The film is produced by Pascal Caucheteux.
NEW YORK A dinner party turns into a debate on humanity, racism and empathy in the film "Beatriz at Dinner," which despite being written two years ago is being hailed as a must-see film in the Trump era.