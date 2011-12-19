LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "The Descendants" has been named the year's best picture by the International Press Academy, a group of entertainment journalists formed by a former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association 15 years ago.

While Alexander Payne's drama has figured strongly in the awards race, the group's Satellite Awards also showed off some offbeat choices in a number of categories. Nicolas Winding Refn was named Best Director for "Drive," and Ryan Gosling was named best actor for that film over the likes of George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio.

In fact, "Drive" took home the most awards, four, with additional honors going to supporting actor Albert Brooks and the film's sound editors and mixers.

Viola Davis was named the year's best actress for "The Help," while Jessica Chastain won in the supporting category for "The Tree of Life."

The consensus leader in the Oscar race, "The Artist," won a single award, for art and production design.

The Satellite Awards took place Sunday night at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Its nominations had been a wildly inclusive bunch, with 10 nominees in eight different categories, including picture, director, documentary, foreign film and acting, and six nominees in the other categories.