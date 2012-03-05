Scarlett Johansson poses for pictures as she arrives on the red carpet for the ''Goldene Kamera'' (Golden Camera) awards ceremony in Berlin, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

LOS ANGELES, March 2 (TheWrap.com) - Scarlet Johansson is checking into the Bates Motel.

"The Avengers" star will play Janet Leigh in "Alfred Hitchcock and the Making of Psycho," a spokesman for the actress confirmed to TheWrap.

In a boon to the hormonal hordes, that means that the star will be re-enacting Leigh's famous shower scene. It also may require lathering up with chocolate syrup, which was used in the original black-and-white film to simulate blood.

Anthony Hopkins has been tapped to play Hitchcock and Helen Mirren will play the director's wife, Alma.

The Fox Searchlight project will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the 1960 horror classic. It is based on Stephen Rebello's book of the same name, which traced the film's development, creation and popular reception.

Filming is expected to begin this year with Sacha Gervasi ("Anvil! The Story of Anvil") directing a script from John McLaughlin ("Black Swan").

In addition to playing Black Widow in next summer's "The Avengers," Johansson will play an alien in Jonathan Glazer's "Under the Skin."

