Take a vacation? Not me, says action star Tom Cruise
NEW YORK Don't tell Tom Cruise to slow down - the action movie star says making movies is better than taking a vacation.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 8 (TheWrap.com) - Arnold Schwarzenegger will join fellow muscle man Sylvester Stallone starring in Summit's action thriller "The Tomb," Summit said Wednesday.
Schwarzenegger will play Church, a prison inmate who fights to keep other prisoners from losing their humanity. Stallone plays Ray Breslin, the world's foremost expert on security -- who, framed for a murder he didn't commit -- has to escape from a prison he designed.
Swedish filmmaker Mikael Hafstrom, who directed New Line's 2011 "The Rite" and The Weinstein Company's 2010 "Shanghai," is directing.
Miles Chapman wrote the script, which was rewritten by Jason Keller. Brenner originally set up "The Tomb" as a spec script at Summit. The movie is scheduled to begin filming in Louisiana this spring.
The movie is an Emmett-Furla Films/Mark Canton production. Mark Canton, Randall Emmett, George Furla, Robbie Brenner and Kevin King-Templeton are producing. Emmett/Furla Films is financing.
Summit has worldwide distribution rights.
Schwarzenegger and Stallone's next movie, "The Expendables 2," is now in post-production and will be released this summer by Lionsgate.
Schwarzenegger, the movie star-turned California governor-turned movie actor, just wrapped "The Last Stand," produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura.
(Editing By Zorianna Kit)
NEW YORK A dinner party turns into a debate on humanity, racism and empathy in the film "Beatriz at Dinner," which despite being written two years ago is being hailed as a must-see film in the Trump era.