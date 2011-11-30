LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Student filmmakers hoping to graduate into the movie industry have a new opportunity, courtesy of online distribution platform SeeFlik.

In conjunction with associated film schools, the platform recently launched a film festival that is showcasing short films. The films compete in two categories, Judges Award and Fans Favorite.

There will be two contests per year, with winners receiving $50,000 in prizes as well as a showcase for talent agencies and studios.

There is no fee to enter the competition. Films are streamed at SeeFlik.com.

The judges for the first Judges Award contest include "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang" director Shane Black, "Sideways" producer Michael London, "Hoosiers" screenwriter and co-producer Angelo Pizzo, "Hotel Rwanda" screenwriter Keir Pearson, "Karate Kid" screenwriter Robert Kamen and "Lonesome Dove" producer Suzanne de Passe.

The deadline for submissions is January 8.

"Tens of thousands of emerging artists and filmmakers graduate from college each year and have few options other than the traditional film festivals to have their voices heard," Larry Meli, a longtime cable and TV producer who is the CEO of SeeFlik, said in a statement. "SeeFlik will become the 'farm system' for the entertainment industry and we are proud to be able to assist these great talented, and as of yet unrecognized artists."

SeeFlik claims to be the first distribution platform exclusively for current undergrad or grad students involved with an accredited film program. The platform is also open to alumni who graduated from a related program five or fewer years ago.

SeeFlik launched with an operating capital of roughly $1 million. Its investors include Wall Street executives Adam Wachter and Jeff Parket, who serve as COO and CFO, respectively.

Associated film schools include University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts; New York University's Tisch School of the Arts; California State University, Fullerton's College of Communication; Pepperdine University's Center for Entertainment, Media, and Culture; and the UCLA School of Theater.