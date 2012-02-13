LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Tribeca Film has acquired North American rights to "Side by Side," a documentary about the transition from traditional to digital filmmaking technology, produced by Keanu Reeves, Tribeca said Monday.

Chris Kenneally directed the movie, which features interviews with James Cameron, David Fincher, George Lucas, David Lynch, Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese, Steven Soderbergh and other filmmakers.

"Cinema is at a tipping point," Kenneally said in a statement. "Digital has challenged, and in some ways completely overturned, a process of making movies on photochemical film that has been a tradition for over 100 years. 'Side by Side' is an intimate conversation between Keanu and the top professionals in the industry about this revolution and its impact."

Tribeca plans a summer release for the movie, which is premiering at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Tribeca also plans a broadcast premiere in early 2013.

(Editing by Chris Michaud)