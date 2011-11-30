Take a vacation? Not me, says action star Tom Cruise
NEW YORK Don't tell Tom Cruise to slow down - the action movie star says making movies is better than taking a vacation.
LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Steven Soderbergh has signed on to direct a new thriller, "The Bitter Pill," TheWrap has confirmed.
Scott Burns wrote the script and is also producing. Other producers include Soderbergh's producing partner, Greg Jacobs, and Lorenzo di Bonaventura.
Soderbergh, Jacobs and Burns were also behind the Warner Bros. films "Contagion" (2011) and "The Informant!" (2009).
A studio has not yet been announced.
The thriller deals with psychopharmacology.
Soderbergh, who in March said he would be calling it quits from the film business after shooting the HBO Liberace biopic "Behind the Candelabra" and the George Clooney movie "Man from U.N.C.L.E.," recently exited the latter.
Warner Bros. said it remains committed to adapting the sixties espionage series into a film.
The drama "Magic Mike" and the thriller "Haywire," due in January and June, respectively, are also still on Soderbergh's plate.
NEW YORK Don't tell Tom Cruise to slow down - the action movie star says making movies is better than taking a vacation.
NEW YORK A dinner party turns into a debate on humanity, racism and empathy in the film "Beatriz at Dinner," which despite being written two years ago is being hailed as a must-see film in the Trump era.