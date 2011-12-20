LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Monterey Media has acquired U.S. rights to the romantic comedy "Take Me Home," TheWrap has learned.

Sam Jaeger, who plays Joel Graham on "Parenthood," wrote, directed, produced and stars in the ultra-low budget "Take Me Home."

Monterey plans a theatrical release in the spring.

The movie is about Thom, who starts driving his illegal taxi in New York after being rejected by a photo agency and evicted from his apartment. One night, Claire flags him down and hires him to drive her to California, where her estranged father has suffered a heart attack.

Jaeger shot the movie in 13 states.

The film stars Victor Garber ("Titanic," "Alias"), Cristine Rose ("Heroes"), Lin Shaye ("There's Something About Mary"), Bree Turner ("The Ugly Truth"), Brennan Elliot ("Flight 93") and Amber Jaeger ("Solitary").

The Thousand Oaks, Calif.-based Monterey Media specializes in the acquisition, distribution and sale of motion pictures and other programming.