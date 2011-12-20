Take a vacation? Not me, says action star Tom Cruise
NEW YORK Don't tell Tom Cruise to slow down - the action movie star says making movies is better than taking a vacation.
LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Monterey Media has acquired U.S. rights to the romantic comedy "Take Me Home," TheWrap has learned.
Sam Jaeger, who plays Joel Graham on "Parenthood," wrote, directed, produced and stars in the ultra-low budget "Take Me Home."
Monterey plans a theatrical release in the spring.
The movie is about Thom, who starts driving his illegal taxi in New York after being rejected by a photo agency and evicted from his apartment. One night, Claire flags him down and hires him to drive her to California, where her estranged father has suffered a heart attack.
Jaeger shot the movie in 13 states.
The film stars Victor Garber ("Titanic," "Alias"), Cristine Rose ("Heroes"), Lin Shaye ("There's Something About Mary"), Bree Turner ("The Ugly Truth"), Brennan Elliot ("Flight 93") and Amber Jaeger ("Solitary").
The Thousand Oaks, Calif.-based Monterey Media specializes in the acquisition, distribution and sale of motion pictures and other programming.
NEW YORK A dinner party turns into a debate on humanity, racism and empathy in the film "Beatriz at Dinner," which despite being written two years ago is being hailed as a must-see film in the Trump era.