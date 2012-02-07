LOS ANGELES, Feb 6 (TheWrap.com) - Todd Phillips' Green Hat Films will stay at Warner Bros. for at least another two years, the studio said Monday.

Phillips directed and produced "The Hangover" and wrote, directed and produced the sequel, "The Hangover Part II."

"Todd's been a cherished member of the Warner family for a long time, and the comedic genius he's brought to the big screen has made for an extraordinarily successful partnership," Jeff Robinov, president of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, said in a statement. "We're excited to extend our relationship and eagerly anticipate more great movies."

He's been more than a cherished member of the family -- he's been a profitable one.

The three films Phillips made under his initial deal generated more than $1.2 billion worldwide. "The Hangover," in 2009, was the highest-grossing R-rated comedy domestically and worldwide. Its 2011 sequel surpassed that and, with $581 million worldwide, has the highest box-office of any R-rated comedy ever.

His slate of upcoming films includes "Mule," based on Tony D'Souza's novel about a couple who sell drugs to make it through the recession; "Arms and the Dudes," based on a "Rolling Stone" article about two stoners who become arms dealers -- until the Pentagon turns on them; "The Island" and "Million Dollar Strong," based on the YouTube and FunnyOrDie videos "What's It Gonna Be."

In addition to "The Hangover" movies, Phillips wrote, directed and produced Warner's 2010 comedy "Due Date," starring Robert Downey, Jr. and Zach Galifianakis as unlikely travel companions who have to take a cross-country road trip together.

His other credits include "Old School," "Starsky & Hutch" and "Road Trip."

