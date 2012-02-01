Actor Tom Cruise poses at the premiere of the movie ''Super 8'' at the Regency Village theatre in Los Angeles June 8, 2011. The movie opens in the U.S. on June 10. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES, Feb 1 (TheWrap.com) - Tom Cruise will serve as a presenter at the 84th Academy Awards, producers Brian Grazer and Don Mischer said Wednesday.

Cruise, a three-time Oscar nominee for his roles in "Born on the Fourth of July," "Jerry Maguire" and "Magnolia," will join previously announced presenters Jennifer Lopez, Tom Hanks as well as Rose Byrne, Ellie Kemper, Melissa McCarthy, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig from the film "Bridesmaids."

The 84th Academy Awards, which Billy Crystal will host, will be televised live from the Kodak Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center on Sunday, February 26.

