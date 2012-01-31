Cast member Tom Hanks arrives for the premiere of the film ''Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close'' in New York, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

LOS ANGELES, Jan 31 (TheWrap.com) - Tom Hanks - an Academy governor, two-time Oscar winner and five time nominee - will serve as a presenter at the 84th Academy Awards, show producers Brian Grazer and Don Mischer announced on Tuesday.

Hanks has been a fixture at Oscar shows for more than two decades, with duties that have ranged from presenting the Best Picture award to making a film advising nominees on how to give good acceptance speeches.

He was also pulled out of the audience to participate in David Letterman's "Stupid Pet Trick" during Letterman's ill-fated stint hosting the show in 1995.

His is the most traditional Oscar booking to be announced so far; it came on the heels of Academy announcements that Jennifer Lopez and the cast of "Bridesmaids" would be presenters on the show.

The 84th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 26 at the Kodak Theatre at Hollywood & Highland, with Billy Crystal as host.

