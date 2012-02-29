Actor Jason Segel enters the theatre as he is honoured as the ''Hasty Pudding Theatricals Man of the Year'' at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

NEW YORK A new romantic comedy by the team behind "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" will open the Tribeca Film Festival that begins in April, festival organizers said on Wednesday.

"The Five-Year Engagement" is directed by Nicholas Stoller and stars Jason Segel and Emily Blunt as an engaged couple who keep getting tripped up on the long walk down the aisle.

Stoller and Segel wrote the screenplay for "The Five-Year Engagement," teaming up again after Stoller directed and Segel starred-in and wrote the screenplay for relationship comedy "Forgetting Sarah Marshall," which became a box office hit in 2008 grossing $105 million worldwide.

"The Five-Year Engagement" will premiere on April 18 at the opening night of Tribeca, one of the largest film festivals in the United States that runs until April 29. Produced by Judd Apatow, it will be released in U.S. cinemas on April 27.

The festival, which previously opened with the comedy "Baby Mama" in 2008, will announce its complete line up of films on March 6 and 8.

(Reporting By Christine Kearney; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)