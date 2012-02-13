Take a vacation? Not me, says action star Tom Cruise
NEW YORK Don't tell Tom Cruise to slow down - the action movie star says making movies is better than taking a vacation.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 13 (TheWrap.com) - "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn -- Part 1" got off to a stronger start on home entertainment than the last "Twilight" movies, selling 3.2 million DVD and Blu-ray discs over the weekend.
That is 18 percent more than the 2010 "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" took in its first weekend of home release in December 2010. "Eclipse" sold 2.7 million units its first weekend of release.
The discs went on sale at midnight on Saturday -- timing reserved for big titles. Target and Walmart stores each sold exclusive versions of "Breaking Dawn" DVDs and Blu-rays, and held special events just after midnight Saturday morning.
Summit said that film also had approximately 50,000 digital sales, a 47 percent increase over "Eclipse," and approximately 80,000 Video-on-demand transactions, a 142 percent increase over the 2010 movie.
"The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn -- Part 1" was released in theaters on November 16, 2011 and has grossed more than $700 million worldwide.
The second installment in "Breaking Dawn" -- and the final episode of the "Twilight" series -- is scheduled for a November 16 theatrical release.
NEW YORK A dinner party turns into a debate on humanity, racism and empathy in the film "Beatriz at Dinner," which despite being written two years ago is being hailed as a must-see film in the Trump era.